LEMOORE — Local veterans can get a refresher on math, computer basics, writing tips and more at West Hills College Lemoore’s Veteran’s Get Strong Academy starting July 29.
There will be 28 free workshops offered in the span of four days, helping veterans brush up on skills they need in the workforce.
The academy will be the college’s first summer learning experience implemented in the Upward Bound program, said Coordinator Callie Branan. Upward Bound is a national veteran education program sponsored by a five year grant from the Department of Education.
“Being a veteran myself, I like it when vets get together, even for educational purposes,” Branan said. “Even if a small amount of people show up, as long as we serve them well it will be a success.”
About 125 veterans are served through Upward Bound at West Hills, but any local veteran can attend the Get Strong Academy. Those who are interested can go online and sign up for the workshops, which are offered July 19 through Aug. 1.
Some of the courses include: English, math, language and science preparation; financial aid; academic success and veteran resources.
Marine Corps veteran Nestor Silva is starting is second semester at West Hills and will attend the academy’s workshops, he said.
“I definitely want to go and touch up on some skills, especially writing,” he said.
Vocational Trainer Katherine Hardin will be teaching a lot of the courses, she said.
If a participant attends three of the workshops, they will receive a “survival pack”, Branan said. The prize is a backpack with school supplies inside. If someone goes to four workshops, they will receive the pack plus a $40 stipend.
Anyone can attend the workshops, but only veterans currently in the Upward Bound program can receive the prizes.
The workshops are at West Hills College Lemoore starting July 29 through Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
