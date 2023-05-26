West Hills College Lemoore graduated a record 800 students this year, with 345 taking the time to walk the stage Thursday night during commencement ceremonies at the Golden Eagle Arena.

With the record number of graduates came a record number of family and friends attending the ceremony. With the Golden Eagle Arena filled to near capacity, the school opened up the student union to seat the overflow crowd.

Those in the student union watched the graduation via a live stream on a big screen monitor. The ceremony was also streamed online on the college facebook page.

