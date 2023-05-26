At the end of the ceremony administrators and faculty, including President James Preston, left, and College District Chancellor Kristin Clark, right, gave the new graduates high fives as they exited the arena, then formed two lines outside to applaud the graduates as they left the arena to greet their family and friends.
West Hills College Lemoore graduated a record 800 students this year, with 345 taking the time to walk the stage Thursday night during commencement ceremonies at the Golden Eagle Arena.
With the record number of graduates came a record number of family and friends attending the ceremony. With the Golden Eagle Arena filled to near capacity, the school opened up the student union to seat the overflow crowd.
Those in the student union watched the graduation via a live stream on a big screen monitor. The ceremony was also streamed online on the college facebook page.
Degrees and certificates were awarded to the graduates, including associates of science and arts.
The honorary speaker for the event was local Tik Tok influencer Leo Gonzalez, a graduate from West Hills College Lemoore in 2020. Gonzalez has more than 2 million followers on the social media platform.
