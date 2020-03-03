West Hills College Lemoore Graduates First Industrial Automation Cohort

West Hills College Lemoore graduated its first group of students from its Industrial Automation program. The students completed the 18 unit certificate in December and were celebrated during a ceremony on Feb. 26 on campus in Lemoore.

“The world of manufacturing is changing and implementing new technologies so quickly,” said Kris Costa, Dean of Career Technical Education at West Hills College Lemoore. “Our students have to be equipped with the skills necessary for the manufacturing jobs of tomorrow. The launch of this program is an important step for West Hills College Lemoore to provide training and workforce development options for Kings and adjacent County students and employers. It is an answer to what we consistently hear from employers that are trying to hire a skilled workforce and struggle to fill their employment needs.”

Ruben Lopez, Victor Alvarado, and Marvin Babiera earned certificates in Industrial Automation and were presented with them during the ceremony attended by the program instructors and industry partner, Ed Mendes from Ruiz Food Products, Inc.