West Hills College Lemoore Earns Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction Honor

West Hills College Lemoore has earned the prestigious Leader College of Distinction honor from Achieving the Dream, a targeted reform movement geared toward student success. A network of higher education institutions, partners, and advisors, it is focused on helping students achieve their academic dreams.

“West Hills College Lemoore takes pride in our relentless pursuit of student success, fueled by a deep commitment to our students, a culture of evidence and inquiry, and a belief that, innovation is the impetus for reducing student achievement gaps,” said Dr. Kristin Clark. “We are honored to receive the prestigious Leader College of Distinction award from Achieving the Dream (ATD). It is certainly a testament to our commitment to our students. On behalf of the WHCL faculty and staff, I am very proud to accept this recognition.”

Leader College of Distinction recognition honors those colleges who have gone above and beyond in closing achievement gaps and increasing student success. Colleges that choose to apply for the Leader College of Distinction must show improvement on three student outcome metrics including at least one lagging indicator such as completion or transfer. In addition, they must show the narrowing of equity gaps on at least two metrics. WHCL has been involved with ATD since 2014.