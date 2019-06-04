LEMOORE — It was a night of pomp and circumstance for the over 300 students who participated in West Hills College Lemoore’s May 23 commencement ceremony.
This year, 797 students received a total of 1056 degrees or certificates. Almost 30% more degrees and certificates were awarded this year than last year.
“I know it wasn’t easy to get where you are today,” said WHCL President Dr. Kristin Clark, addressing the students. “You had to balance work and family commitments alongside your studies. You had transportation issues. You worried where your next meal was coming from. Some of you had to worry about where you’d sleep at night. Some of you doubted yourselves. You wondered if you’d ever make it to the finish line. But you stayed strong. You persevered and here you are. You did it.”
Graduates heard from several speakers, including Associated Student Government President Alan Estrada-Rivera, who gave the commencement speech.
“All your years at West Hills College have paid off,” Estrada-Rivera said. “Today you get to say ‘I did it.’”
Student Vanity Renteria sang the national anthem and students were also presented with Academic Senate Awards.
The graduation streamed live online and is available to watch on YouTube at http://tiny.cc/WHCLgrad.
