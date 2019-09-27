West Hills College Lemoore is set to begin an asphalt repair project on Monday, September 30. A contractor will be on site to repair concrete and asphalt on the east side of campus.
Project completion is expected as of Friday, October 18.
“Unfortunately, the concrete and asphalt is in need of immediate repair and must be repaired before the winter months,” said WHCL President Dr. Kristin Clark. “We appreciate your patience during the construction, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
Two entrances off College Avenue will be closed during construction and Parking Lot E & F will be closed.
You have free articles remaining.
Parking Lot D will be accessible via a temporary road, which can be accessed via the entrance off College Avenue nearest to the Golden Eagle Arena.
Directional signage will be placed near the construction sites.
The Kings Area Rapid Transit (KART) buses will be re-routed during the construction to a location on the Bush St. side of campus. The WHCL Maintenance and Operations Department is working with KART to establish the exact bus stop location and updates will be provided.
For more information and to see a map of closed areas, please visit https://www.westhillscollege.com/lemoore/announcements/posts/whcl-asphalt-repair.php
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.