A new campus safety contract signed by West Hills College Coalinga and the Coalinga Police Department assigns Officer Brady Kaiser to the position of campus safety officer with the mission to help increase the safety of students and staff on campus.
“Campus safety is of upmost importance to West Hills College Coalinga,” said Dr. Carla Tweed, West Hills College Coalinga president. “We are excited to welcome Officer Kaiser to our campus and the West Hills family.”
Officer Kaiser is a well known figure in the City of Coalinga, having graduated from Coalinga High School and attending West Hills College Coalinga in 2018.