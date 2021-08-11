Hanford is projected to see high temperatures through Tuesday, landing five to 10 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service.
The historical highs for this period oscillate between 97 and 99 degrees, but forecasts show highs between 102 and 108 degrees, depending on the source of the forecast. Forecasted high temperatures do not exceed historic highs, which cap out at 115 degrees for Friday and Saturday.
The average days a year for temperatures to go above 100 is 29 for Hanford, but if the forecast holds out the city will more than double that average by Tuesday.
The historic high for Hanford is 84 days, set in 1919, and the latest date of 100-plus degree temperature is as late as mid-October for Central Valley cities.
Here is the latest count of the total number of days at or above 100 degrees for our 5 climate locations in the southern San Joaquin Valley. We're already above average for each location, but have a ways to go to get close to any records. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WIniuuSPYe— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 9, 2021
Gerald Meadows, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service Hanford, also projects conditions to push wildfire smoke back into the Valley over the weekend. With smoke and high temperatures, he said it’s best for people to stay indoors and hydrate.
California Independent System Operator, also known as California ISO, said while high heat is projected across the West over the weekend, they predict grid stability as of now. They will continue to monitor the situation and issue Flex Alerts as needed.
Above normal temperatures are forecast across most of the West this week and weekend; the California ISO's #powergrid is stable at this time, and we are closely monitoring weather conditions. Be sure to sign up for Flex Alert notifications at https://t.co/VB7dqlpGmi.— California ISO (@California_ISO) August 10, 2021
Flex Alerts are often triggered when the demand on the Western power grid exceed the capacity for electrical production and ask residents to voluntarily conserve energy for short periods to prevent rolling blackouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.