Heat in Hanford, hidden valley park

Birds on Hidden Valley Park hide from the heat in the shade of trees Wednesday.

 Ravyn Cullor/The Sentinel

Hanford is projected to see high temperatures through Tuesday, landing five to 10 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service.

The historical highs for this period oscillate between 97 and 99 degrees, but forecasts show highs between 102 and 108 degrees, depending on the source of the forecast. Forecasted high temperatures do not exceed historic highs, which cap out at 115 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

The average days a year for temperatures to go above 100 is 29 for Hanford, but if the forecast holds out the city will more than double that average by Tuesday.

The historic high for Hanford is 84 days, set in 1919, and the latest date of 100-plus degree temperature is as late as mid-October for Central Valley cities.

Gerald Meadows, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service Hanford, also projects conditions to push wildfire smoke back into the Valley over the weekend. With smoke and high temperatures, he said it’s best for people to stay indoors and hydrate.

California Independent System Operator, also known as California ISO, said while high heat is projected across the West over the weekend, they predict grid stability as of now. They will continue to monitor the situation and issue Flex Alerts as needed.

Flex Alerts are often triggered when the demand on the Western power grid exceed the capacity for electrical production and ask residents to voluntarily conserve energy for short periods to prevent rolling blackouts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments