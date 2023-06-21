A number of Kings County’s top crops are under price and production pressure this summer including cotton, processing tomatoes and No. 1, milk.

The most important farm commodity here, milk is a case in point, with the price down over 38% in this past year - below $15 per cwt currently after dairymen enjoyed a price level of over $24 last summer.

Trade group California Milk Producers advise that “dairy producers are bracing themselves for a very small May milk check." An oversupply of products from cheese to powdered milk is the top factor. Farmers are reducing the size of their herds in what will be a self-correcting way to increase prices down the road.

