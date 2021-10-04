The 2020-21 water year has concluded with one of the driest years on record, according to the Kings River Water Association (KRWA).
On Friday, Kings River Watermaster Steve Haugen announced that the water year concluded with 395,000 acre-feet of natural runoff having flowed from the Sierra Nevada Mountains into the Valley region served by the Kings River in portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.
At 23.49% of the annual average, the runoff ranks as the third-lowest Kings River flow that has occurred since the 1895-96 year, when records started being kept.
The Kings’ driest year occurred six years ago in the 2014-15 drought year, when 361,000 acre-feet of flow — or 21.44% of average — was calculated (excluding dams and reservoirs) by the KRWA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Rain and snow from the mountains were just enough to push this year past the driest year.
“Missing the low-runoff record was guaranteed in late July as the river’s total discharge exceeded the 2014-15 total,” Haugen said.
In an average year, the Kings River produces 1,684,000 acre-feet. Water Year 1982-83 yielded an all-time record 4,476,300 acre-feet, 265.81% of average.
“This past water year was a tight race for third driest on record, with 2020-21 about 500 acre-feet dryer than the fourth driest,” noted Assistant Watermaster Matt Meadows.
California’s new 2021-22 water year began Friday and state officials are hoping it will yield much-needed wet conditions. The past 12 months statewide represented the second-driest on record. Only 1976-77 was worse across California. However, for the Tulare Lake region it was drier, with little to no precipitation since April.
During a Sacramento news conference Thursday, California Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said the manifestation of record-high temperatures and dry soil meant the conditions are actually much lower in the reservoirs, rivers and streams.
On the Kings River Pine Flat Reservoir, storage stands at 199,406 acre-feet, just under 20% capacity.
