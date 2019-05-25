HANFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office 2019 Water Rescue Unit Patrol operation on the Kings River and other associated bodies of water in the county.
Members of the Water Rescue Unit will be patrolling the water ways for any type of violations.
The primary responsibility and mission of the WRU will be to contact, educate, cite and arrest persons utilizing the Kings County waterways in a recreational manner and who are found to be in violation of any number of Harbor & Nav, Fish & Game, Vehicle/Penal Codes and applicable county ordinances.
Sheriff’s officials said there will be an emphasis on safe boating enforcement this year.
The Water Rescue Unit will issue warnings, but also citations and make arrests as necessary, especially in the area of unsafe boating and alcohol involved incidents.
This is also a reminder that the Kings River is currently closed to all recreational activities. The WRU said they will be out enforcing this closure.
