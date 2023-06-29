Local water officials are assuring residents that new releases from Pine Flat Dam over the next few days are “no cause for any alarm.”
According to a joint statement from the Kings River Water Association and Kings River Conservation District, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers will begin releasing water through Pine Flat Dam’s spillway gates over the next few days as a result of recent snowmelt. The gates are used when the reservoir reaches about 85 percent of its gross pool capacity.
“Such spillway use is merely another means of safely releasing water to the river,” said Kings River Watermaster Steve Haugen. “Pine Flat Dam has never exceeded gross pool. That would occur only if the amount of water being stored exceeds Pine Flat’s capacity of 1 million acre-feet. The spillway gates are built of thick steel and are strong enough to hold stored water, but can be raised as much as necessary.”
According to Haugen, Pine Flat Dam was originally designed to have three built-in release mechanisms to send water into the Kings River. When the reservoir is low, releases are made through low level gates just above the downstream river’s surface.
There are also mid-level gates, which activate when the water level rises past the lake’s halfway storage elevation. The third mechanism is the spillway gates, planned to activate over the next few days.
But in a more typical year for Pine Flat Dam, water from the lake is usually directed to the King River Conservation District’s nearby power plant instead of using any of the three mechanisms, which can handle about 7,000 cubic feet per second of release flow into the river.
“Lake water, under high pressure, is used whenever possible to generate hydroelectric power in one or more of the plant’s three units,” said Kings River Conservation District General Manager David Merritt. “Penstocks to carry water for a power plant were built into the dam at the time of its construction in the early 1950s.”