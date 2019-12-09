CORCORAN — Corcoran Police arrested a Wasco man Sunday after officials said he was found with a gun, ammunition and narcotics in his vehicle.
Around 7:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of State Route 43 and 5 ½ Avenue and said the driver was identified as 25-year-old Fabian Ocampo from Wasco.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and police said a stolen firearm was located inside the vehicle along with multiple rounds of ammunition in different calibers. Officers also said they located approximately 91.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of cocaine, 141.45 grams of marijuana and items consistent with packaging and sales of narcotics.
Authorities said Ocampo was arrested and later booked into the Kings County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition, possession of stolen property, concealing a firearm in a vehicle, carrying a firearm while committing a felony, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.
Ocampo is being held on $185,000 bail.
