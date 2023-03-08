The National Weather Service Office in Hanford has issued a flood watch below 4,000 feet through Sunday morning as a series of storms moves through the area bringing up to 2 inches of rain starting Thursday afternoon.
The flood watch goes into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until Sunday at 10 a.m.
The City's Public Works Department is offering sandbags to the public at 900 S.10th Ave. from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will deliver sandbags to elderly residents who cannot make it to the pick-up location.
Utilities Manager Bob Williams said the hours could be extended depending on the severity of the storm, and urges residents to remain patient with the department because they receive a lot of phone calls during major weather events.
“Just be patient, and be careful when driving, certain areas around the city tend to puddle up badly. If you need our assistance after working hours call the Hanford Police Department and they'll notify us,” said Williams.
Local meteorologists have been tracking the movement of the atmospheric rivers, which have been making their way toward California from the Southern region of the Pacific Ocean.
Unlike past atmospheric rivers which made landfall throughout the state in recent months, the approaching storms were formed closer to Hawaii, making the water warmer, according to Carlos Molina, a meteorologist at Hanford’s National Weather Service office.
Molina is warning that heavy rainfall will impact the region in waves starting Thursday close to sunset until 10 p.m. Hanford is predicted to receive half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain during those hours.
A second wave of heavy rainfall is forecast to start Friday night and last until the early hours of Saturday morning. The second storm is expected to bring an additional three-quarters to an inch of rain.
“Snow-packs from recent winter storms are expected to start melting, resulting in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas,” Molina said.
The Kings River Water Association said in a statement that heavy rainfall in the Sierra Nevada foothills could lead to excessive snow-melt. The water runoff has the potential to overfill local dams which aren’t necessarily prepared for the extra water.
“The positive effect of all the rain and snow is that there’s going to be a great water supply this year for all of Kings County, not only with surface water but an opportunity for growers or water companies to percolate groundwater to bring up the water table,” said Randy McFarland, public information consultant for the Kings River Water Association.
According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, the City of Hanford received 9.59 inches of rain between Dec. 1, 2022 and Feb. 26 — the third-highest amount for that specific time period in the region's recorded weather history.
McFarland is advising residents who own property near the Kings River to prepare for possible flooding events.
“Anyone with a property right along the river, especially if they live right along the river, needs to be very aware of the situation and keep an eye on the river because it may come up very quickly,” McFarland said.
The Kings County Sheriff’s Department has also stated that residents who reside near the river should be extremely cautious.
The department will have air control monitoring water levels across the county, as well as water rescue units patrolling certain areas.