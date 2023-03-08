The National Weather Service Office in Hanford has issued a flood watch below 4,000 feet through Sunday morning as a series of storms moves through the area bringing up to 2 inches of rain starting Thursday afternoon.

The flood watch goes into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until Sunday at 10 a.m.

The City's Public Works Department is offering sandbags to the public at 900 S.10th Ave. from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and will deliver sandbags to elderly residents who cannot make it to the pick-up location.

