The soup kitchen at the Episcopal Church of the Saviour in Hanford reopened for indoor meals Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put restrictions on large gatherings.
The Episcopal Church of the Saviour is located at 519 N. Douty St., Hanford.
Thanks to grants and volunteers, the church has upgraded its soup kitchen.
Foremost among the renovations is the kitchen's floor, which had been degrading for some time. After multiple quick and "cheap" fixes, Pastor Julie Kelly said she wanted something that would last. Rather than another new laminate floor, which would historically only last about five years, the kitchen now has a restaurant-quality tile floor, which should last a century or so.
"No more cheap fixes," Kelly said. "We want to do fixes that will last. The kitchen has been here for almost 30 years and we'll need it to be here for another 30. People are getting hungrier, not less hungry."
The grants will also go toward staffing the kitchen, she said. The kitchen serves about 1,200 people a week, which is more than their volunteers can accommodate, so paid staff are necessary.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church will host a special Christmas party-themed meal at the kitchen, which will feature a visit from Santa and presents for children and adults. Wellness checks and vaccinations will also be made available to patrons, all accompanied by Christmas music and merriment.
The +ECoS Soup Kitchen serves lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sunday.
