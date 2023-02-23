The City of Hanford and Adventist Health are partnering to create a local chapter of the Walk with a Doc program, with the first walk set for Saturday, March 18 at Freedom Park.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to activate our parks and wanted to partner with Adventist Health just for the health and the well-being of the community,” Parks and Facilities Director Brad Albert said. “This was a really good fit.”
Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization founded in 2005 that encourages doctors and the public to come together on walks, and operates in hundreds of cities across the United States and beyond. Albert said the walk would be leisurely and last around 30 minutes.
“It gets people outside, in fresh air, in our parks walking and moving,” Albert said. “The physical, social benefits are just great. We’re just really happy to get this going.”
Hanford and Adventist Health are planning to host one Walk on the third Saturday of each month. The Walk's location will alternate each month between Freedom Park and Centennial Park. Albert said it was important to pick one park on the north side of town and another on the south side of town. According to Albert, both parks are well-suited to the event, with restrooms and lots of parking available.
Each month will have a special theme for the walk. March’s theme is Heart Health, but other themes focus on asthma, mental health, diabetes and pain management. During the walk, a doctor will be available to provide support to the other walkers as necessary. Albert described the collaboration between the City and Adventist as a “win-win.”
“Folks will be able to Walk with a Doc, and they’ll be able to ask them questions,” Albert said. “Adventist Health will have their support van out there. Following the walk, they can get their blood pressure, a health screening or more information. It’s a really good opportunity for us as a city to highlight our parks and for Adventist Health to promote health, well-being and exercise.”
Albert said that there is no requirement to pre-register for the event. The event will be free for all, and the only requirement to go on the walk will be to sign a waiver.
“If we can reduce barriers for folks to make it easy, that’s just going to be better for everybody,” Albert said. “That’s really the core of this. Let’s make it fun. Let’s make it non-structured.”
March’s doctor will be Adventist Health Ambulatory Medical Officer Dr. Raul Ayala. Albert isn’t sure how many people will attend the event.
“I’m excited to see the people who are going to show up,” Albert said. “In my job, I sit at a desk and do a lot of administrative things. When you go out, do this Walk with a Doc and prepare, then go out there on the day, for me, that is the reward. Maybe they wouldn’t have walked, but here they are.”