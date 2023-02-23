Freedom Park Sign
Hanford's Freedom Park will be the setting for the first Walk with a Doc event on March 18.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

The City of Hanford and Adventist Health are partnering to create a local chapter of the Walk with a Doc program, with the first walk set for Saturday, March 18 at Freedom Park.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to activate our parks and wanted to partner with Adventist Health just for the health and the well-being of the community,” Parks and Facilities Director Brad Albert said. “This was a really good fit.”

Walk with a Doc is an international non-profit organization founded in 2005 that encourages doctors and the public to come together on walks, and operates in hundreds of cities across the United States and beyond. Albert said the walk would be leisurely and last around 30 minutes.

