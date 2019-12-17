LEMOORE — Volunteers and officers spent Monday morning wrapping hundreds of gifts at Lemoore Police Department, which will be given to kids during the department's "Reason for the Season" event.
Since 2006, the department has held a Reason for the Season event where gifts of toys and clothes are given to children in need. The event is made possible by donations from various businesses and organizations in Lemoore.
Soledad Perez, community service officer, said in October she began reaching out to all the Lemoore schools to see if they know of children who are in need of a toy or other items for Christmas. Once that list was compiled, she called the kids’ parents to get their permission to go shopping for items on the kids’ wish lists.
For the past couple weekends, Perez said she and many other volunteers shopped at Walmart for the items. In all, she said about 200 kids will be helped through this event and she will continue to add kids to the list until Wednesday.
The kids will get the gifts during an event on Thursday, which will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium. Santa Claus will be in attendance to take photos with the kids.
In addition, Perez said Lemoore Christian Aid partnered with the department to donate a food box to all the families so they will also have a Christmas dinner.
Perez thanked all the businesses and organizations that donated and help to make the event possible year after year.
Along with Reason for the Season on Thursday, Lemoore Police Department will conduct its annual “Presents on Patrol” on Friday afternoon, where officers and Santa deliver gifts to dozens more kids from the department’s “Angel Tree.”
Photos from “Reason for the Season” and “Presents on Patrol” will be published in Saturday’s edition of the Sentinel.
