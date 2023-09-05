Officials say the Redwood Fire, located in the wilderness near Redwood Meadow, is not anticipated to close any large or important visitor areas at the Kings Canyon and Sequoia National parks.
The Redwood Fire was discovered on Aug. 15 and ignited by lightning, according to an incident report on InciWeb, the United States’ information management system for fires and other disaster responses.
“As long as the fire continues to burn the way that it is burning now, meaning that it’s spreading really slowly and it’s burning at low intensity, low flame lengths, not really hot fires, it’s actually very healthy and even essential for Sequoia ecosystems to have that kind of fire in them,” said Fire Communication and Education Specialist at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Rebecca Peterson.
The fire comes in wake of a year of extreme precipitation for California. Damage from winter storms has meant some areas in the park, such as the Cedar Grove, are expected to remain closed throughout 2023. But that same precipitation could be a benefit for mitigating the Redwood Fire.
“It has been an interesting year, starting with these massive precipitation events that we had through the beginning of the year, January through March,” Peterson said. “Those precipitation events obviously washed out a lot of roads, destroyed a lot of property statewide and had a lot of bad impacts. But the good news about them is as a result of that and subsequent precipitation we’ve gotten through the summer, there’s actually a lot of moisture out in areas in the area where the part of the park where the Redwood Fire is burning.”
The National Parks Service announced last week that they would be utilizing a less direct “confine and contain strategy” to keep the blaze from spreading outside of a perimeter identified by park staff and created by natural and manmade barriers.
“A confine and contain strategy is an indirect suppression strategy, meaning that instead of sending people to the edge of the fire to try to contain it in the smallest footprint possible, to try as hard as they can to stop it where it currently is, they’ve identified containment lines, things that the fire is unlikely to cross that are a bit further away from the current fire footprint,” Peterson said.
Peterson said that she didn’t anticipate impacts to staff, visitors or residents of nearby areas as a result of the Redwood Fire.
“Smoke impacts have really been pretty minimal because we had a whole bunch of precipitation,” Peterson added.
In fact, Peterson suggested that the Redwood Fire might give visitors a new, unique visiting opportunity.
“Something that’s unusual and interesting about this fire is that you can actually see it from popular visitor areas, the most popular one being Moro Rock,” Peterson said. “Usually, wilderness fires are way out there in a place where we’re not going to get a look at them without the help of a helicopter. That’s not the case for this one. You can actually climb up Moro Rock and see the fire burning at six miles up the drainage.”
Peterson emphasized that the moisture from recent precipitation meant this fire didn’t have the destructive capability of wildfires from previous years.
“There have been some real catastrophes surrounding fire on public land within the last 10 years, which has been really scary and really upsetting for a lot of people with all these vast swathes of trees that have been killed by fire,” Peterson said. “Something that I want people to really understand is how different conditions are in the field this year.”