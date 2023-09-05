Redwood Fire

A reconnaissance flight of the Redwood Fire shows smoke rising from the forest on Aug. 29. 

 Contributed by Rebecca Patterson and the National Parks Service

Officials say the Redwood Fire, located in the wilderness near Redwood Meadow, is not anticipated to close any large or important visitor areas at the Kings Canyon and Sequoia National parks.

The Redwood Fire was discovered on Aug. 15 and ignited by lightning, according to an incident report on InciWeb, the United States’ information management system for fires and other disaster responses.

“As long as the fire continues to burn the way that it is burning now, meaning that it’s spreading really slowly and it’s burning at low intensity, low flame lengths, not really hot fires, it’s actually very healthy and even essential for Sequoia ecosystems to have that kind of fire in them,” said Fire Communication and Education Specialist at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Rebecca Peterson.

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you