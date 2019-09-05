HANFORD — It’s safe to say that Hanford has a monopoly on family game night for the foreseeable future.
Cincinnati-based game company Late for the Sky has released a local spin on everyone’s favorite game with a monocle-wearing mascot. Dubbed “Hanford-Opoly,” the game features local landmarks, historical spots and points of pride like the Hanford Carousel, The Kings Fair and Superior Dairy. The game is available exclusively at local Walmart stores.
While not affiliated with the official Monopoly game or its makers, Hasbro, Hanford-Opoly has the familiar feel of the game we all grew up playing, which taught us at a young age that the rent is too expensive.
“We research several cities and communities around California to make a very localized game about a specific area. We always make sure that the locals love their town before we take on a project,” Late for the Sky co-owner Michael Schulte said in a release.
The Hanford Sentinel will be giving away one copy of the board game to the first reader willing to go on a Hanford scavenger hunt.
There are 22 local destinations on the game board. The first person to take a selfie at 10 of those locations and tag the Hanford Sentinel on Facebook (www.facebook.com/HanfordSentinel/) or Instagram (@hanfordsentinel) will pass “Go” and win the game. And don’t worry. You won’t need to wait until the next time the Renaissance of Kings Faire comes to town. Previously taken selfies will work.
Not only will taking selfies at Hanford’s most notable spots perhaps you win the board game, but it’s also a good excuse to visit locations you’ve been meaning to see.
Here are the 22 locations on the game board and a little about each one:
- Freddy the Fire Truck: Originally built in the 1950s and used as a fully functional Studebaker fire truck within the city, Freddie was purchased by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce. Since then, Freddie has once again been able to provide visitors with a unique chance to tour Hanford.
- Hanford Carousel: Built in the 1930s, the Allan Herschell Carousel in Civic Center Park was originally located in Tulare County’s Mooney Grove Park for more than four decades. The carousel moved to Hanford in the 1980s.
- Hidden Valley Park: This 11th Avenue park was purchased by the city in 1967.
- The Plunge: Hanford’s premier place to cool off in the summer opened nearly 30 years ago.
- Keller Auto Speedway: A fast-paced 3/8th mile clay oval race track located at 801 S. 10th Ave.
- The Star Restaurant: This diner, located at 122 W 6th St, Hanford, has been serving up good eats since 1901.
- La Fiesta Restaurant Bar: This restaurant at 106 N. Green St., has been serving up a mix of flavors from Colima and Michoacán, Mexico since 1984.
- Superior Dairy: Now celebrating its 90th year serving the best – and biggest—bowls of ice cream in the Valley.
- Kings County Bowl: Whether you’re a beginner or a regular pin pal, the KC Bowl is the perfect place to pick up a spare.
- Hanford Mall: Hanford’s 489,177 square-foot mall was built in 1993.
- Renaissance of Kings Faire: Hanford’s signature medieval festival returns Oct. 5-6 to Civic Park for its 41st year.
- Kings County Library: The best place in Hanford to pick up a new book has been empowering readers for over 50 years, opening in August of 1968 at its current location – 401 N. Douty St.
- Children’s Storybook Garden & Museum: Having only opened in 2017, it’s nice to see the magical gardens of this museum rank among Hanford’s most notable landmarks.
- Kings Art Center: Located at 605 N. Douty St., the Kings Art Center has been showcasing the work of local and regional artists for years.
- China Alley Historic District: The story of China Alley is the story of Hanford – and the American West – itself. China Alley emerged on the east side of town around 1877. Regular tours of China Alley’s Taoist Temple are still offered.
- The Hanford Carnegie Museum: Built in 1905 as Hanford’s original library, the building now serves as a home to many items of cultural and historic importance.
- The Hanford Fox Theatre: According to its website, the Fox was built by William Fox of Fox Theatres in 1929, one of 800 across the United States. The Hanford Fox Theatre is designed as an Atmospheric theater. This type of theatre, as opposed to the ornate or Art Deco style, is designed to create the illusion of being located in a romantic far-off place.
- The Hanford Civic Auditorium: The beautiful centerpiece of the city was dedicated in 1924 as a meeting place for the community, a purpose it still serves nearly a century later.
- Centennial Park: Located at 11731 Hanford Armona Road, this park has a running track, tennis and basketball courts, a playground and a water park-like zone.
- The Kings Fair: Home to the Kings County Fair, the Hanford Vintage Motorcycle Rally, the annual dog show, weekly swap meets and many other events, the Kings Fair is an important part of Hanford culture.
- Civic Center Park: The epicenter of Hanford fun and home to events like the Thursday Night Marketplace, Witches Night Out and scores of other concerts, festivals and fun events.
- Downtown Hanford: Downtown Hanford culture and business is slowly but surely being revitalized thanks to a host of new and enduring businesses.
