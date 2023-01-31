A recent study from HiRoad, an auto insurance company, determined that the Visalia-Porterville metro is the most expensive place to buy gasoline in the United States when compared to local salaries.
The study synthesized publicly available information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the application GasBuddy to compare average hourly salary rates to average gas prices across the 50 states and nearly 400 metro areas in the U.S.
Of all these areas, the Visalia-Porterville metro was ranked as the area where residents can expect to spend the highest percentage of their hourly salary. A gallon of gas in the area was expected to cost 36 percent of a resident’s hourly salary in 2022, according to the study.
Four out of the five top spots for U.S. metro areas that had the highest percentage of hourly salary spent on gasoline were in California. Besides Visalia-Porterville, the third, fourth and fifth spots were awarded to Modesto, Salinas and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, with residents paying 34.7 percent, 34.6 percent and 34.2 percent of the average hourly salary for a gallon of gas, respectively.
Visalia-Porterville was also found to be hit by some of the hardest changes in affordability for gas between 2021 and 2022 in the entire country. HiRoad determined that residents of Visalia-Porterville could expect to spend 10.9 percent more of the average local hourly salary in 2022 compared to what they spent in 2021.
The only higher percentage point change in the country was found at Hot Springs, Arkansas, with a 11.7 percent increase in average hourly salary spent on a gallon of gas.
Other categories that HiRoad analyzed included which states had the most affordable gas prices overall, which states saw the biggest changes in affordability and how much a driver can expect to pay for gas in a year.
The state of California on average can expect to spend 24.5 percent of the average hourly salary on a gallon of gas, putting Visalia-Porterville above the state’s average by 11.5 percent. HiRoad expected a resident of California to spend $1,711 refueling a vehicle in a year.
Analysis of how much a driver expects to pay for gas in a given state included consideration of the average distance driven by a resident of that specific state. Other factors considered in the annual fuel cost analysis was an underlying assumption for a car to have a fuel tank of 16 gallons and a fuel efficiency of 39.4 miles per gallon, based on the Bureau of Transportation Statistic’s estimate of average fuel efficiency for a new, 2017 passenger vehicle.