A recent study from HiRoad, an auto insurance company, determined that the Visalia-Porterville metro is the most expensive place to buy gasoline in the United States when compared to local salaries.

The study synthesized publicly available information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the application GasBuddy to compare average hourly salary rates to average gas prices across the 50 states and nearly 400 metro areas in the U.S.

Of all these areas, the Visalia-Porterville metro was ranked as the area where residents can expect to spend the highest percentage of their hourly salary. A gallon of gas in the area was expected to cost 36 percent of a resident’s hourly salary in 2022, according to the study.

