221201-N-TY639-1192
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Sebastian Rodriguez, from Visalia, California, tightens safety nets aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), December 1, 2022. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port at Naval Station Norfolk. 

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Nass

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Sebastian Rodriguez, from Visalia, California, currently serves aboard the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). 

