After tragedy stuck in the life of Mt. Whitney lineman Keion Esquivel, the student has found that his teammates have stepped up to support him on and off the field.
“We’re trying to teach them that sports are more than the game that you play with your friends,” defensive line coach Brent Perry said. “It creates a lifelong — when you play a game like this — it creates a lifelong bond. And these people become your family pretty much for the rest of your life.”
Those lessons would be put to the test on the afternoon of Aug. 4 when Esquivel, got a call at practice. Moments later, his teammates heard him screaming in grief and found him collapsed on the floor. Esquivel’s best friend, Zachariyah Nava, picked up the phone and called back to find out what had happened.
The woman on the other line was Esquivel’s grandmother, who told Nava the bad news: Esquivel’s mother had died suddenly.
The team didn’t waste time. They surrounded Esquivel, lifted him up from off the ground and embraced him.
However, to add insult to injury, Keion and his cousins were robbed at gunpoint just days later. The thieves made off with $3,000 — money that had been raised for the funeral.
No one on the Mt. Whitney team would have blamed him for sitting out a day or two of practice. But Perry and offensive line and special teams coach, Marty DeMasters, said that throughout the whole ordeal, Esquivel hasn’t missed a meeting.
“I think the biggest thing with him — I take him to and from practice a lot — the big thing is this has been his sanctuary. Because the kids create that team atmosphere and the family bond, he just doesn’t want to miss it. He wants to be there every minute he possibly can. He doesn’t want to miss any of it.”
Esquivel lives in Ivanhoe with his grandmother and eight siblings, who range in age from 2 to 22. His place on the line has become his home away from home.
“We’ve always made a bond because we’re all like brothers,” Nava said. “We all bring each and every one of us up and when one of us is having a bad day, we just try to get their mind out of it, and consider practice our time away from all the bad things that are going in our lives.”
“They’re basically like family to me. His mom is like my second mom,” Esquivel said, referring to Rios. “And Coach DeMasters, he’s really been helping me a lot.”
The linemen had picked Esquivel up. But they knew he still needed their help. Just days after his friend got the call, Nava and his mother, Marisa Rios, put together a plan. Nava sent out a group text to raise funds that Sunday and on Tuesday, he and his mom went shopping. Rios added a good sum of her own money as well and together, they picked out some new, back-to-school clothes for Keion.
“We went and kind of put a little sum of money out. We got him some clothes, got him some shoes, sweats and some new shirts,” Nava said. “We got him some cologne, but someone was allergic to it.”
Fellow lineman Andrew “Red” Short also went shopping with his grandparents and picked up a few shirts.
There was also a card signed by the team, letting Esquivel know that they would always be there for him. The next day, Aug. 11, the clothes were presented to Esquivel during practice. Afterwards, Coach DeMasters reminded him of what he’s always known.
“Look. This is your whole family, okay?” DeMasters said. “We stick together, okay? We stick together.”
A GoFundMe was started to raise money to help with funeral expenses at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-keion-and-his-family-lay-his-mother-to-rest?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.
Because of the bad air, the first game of the year for Mt. Whitney High School’s JV team had to be cancelled Friday.
