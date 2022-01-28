The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) is partnering with a Virginia-based firm to establish a COVID-19 vaccine support program.
AM LLC is a public health firm that works with K-12 schools, federal, state and local health departments to implement COVID response and prevention programs. These include contact tracing, testing and vaccination, according to Applied Memetics (AM) of Leesburg, Va., which also provides clients with data analysis and reporting.
"Key target audiences include the Tachi Yokut tribe, farmworkers and monolingual Spanish speakers," AM announced, noting that Kings County families with children under 13 years old and Black residents are also included in the KCDPH partnership.
Low-income, rural communities in the county — including Avenal and Corcoran — are expected to benefit from the AM/KCDPH alliance.
According to AM, KCDPH "tapped" the firm to "help establish a COVID-19 Vaccine Support Hub to ensure equitable vaccine availability and increase vaccination rates in [Kings] county areas with low Healthy Places Index (HPI) scores."
HPI uses computer software to measure and evaluate more than two dozen criteria based on U.S. census data and other population demographics information. The index helps healthcare professionals target key geographic areas in their communities that need assistance.
"The explosive spread of Omicron has laid bare the inequities in America's COVID-19 response," stated Dr. Robert Redfield, AM LLC senior medical adviser. "A virus that continues to pummel the unvaccinated requires approaches to reaching at-risk or underserved communities."
The primary objective of AM's alliance with the KCDPH is to reach low-income residents throughout Kings County.
"The overarching goal of the project," according to AM's press release announcing its COVID-support alliance with the KCDPH, "is to build vaccine confidence through vaccine education, promotion and administration at point of care sites in the community, combined with an incentive program to further bolster vaccine support."
AM announced a similar Pandemic Health Institute (PRI) alliance with New York City-based community healthcare administrators through a COVID-19 vaccination program affiliated with Columbia University.
Commenting on the PRI alliance, Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr — a Columbia University professor of epidemiology and medicine — placed the long-term goals of AM's COVID-19 vaccination hubs in perspective.
"Even when COVID-19 is behind us," El-Sadr stated, "we will be working consistently on how we put in place systems to be able to predict, to prepare, to rapidly detect the next health threat" and respond to it.
"We hope that PRI will eventually serve as a model for how communities across the globe can respond to major health threats," El-Sadr explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.