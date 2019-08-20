HANFORD – Dozens gathered Friday evening on the steps of the Civic Auditorium to honor the victims of the three recent mass shooting attacks in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
The names of each of the 34 people who died in those three recent massacres were read aloud shortly after sundown, each accompanied by the lighting of a candle.
“I think this is our way of showing support to the families that were impacted by [the shootings] and the communities there so they know they’re not alone. They’re hurting and we’re hurting as well for them,” said local man Carlos Tafolla before the start of the vigil.
The Kings County Voter Engagement Project (KCVEP), a local non-partisan group which encourages voter registration, and local clergy members organized the event as a way to “come together as a community to heal, to share and to find a path together toward hope and justice,” according to a release.
Tafolla said that he hopes the vigil also serves as a “call to action,” for state and federal lawmakers to “create a meaningful impact for everybody.”
The vigil also served as a memorial for the 33 lives that had been lost in recent years in detainment centers on the U.S./Mexico border.
Before the candles were lit, local clergy and activists spoke on the steps of the Civic Auditorium. Decorating the steps were three posters listing the names of the victims of the shootings, as well as signs with various slogans including, “no more mass shootings,” “ICE must melt,” and “hope and justice.”
Father Efrain Martinez of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church addressed the crowd, stating that “peace begins at home.”
“From a faith perspective, we’re all equal. No matter what color you are or what language you speak, we’re created with the same dignity. So for someone to do to something like this because they think they’re better than someone else isn’t fair and it doesn’t promote justice,” Martinez told the Sentinel.
Representatives from the Kings County branch of the NAACP spoke to the dozens in attendance, many of them holding lit candles of their own.
“We’re not here for political debate. We’re here to show solidarity,” said NAACP Kings County President Dr. Gail Crooms.
After the lighting of the candles for each victim and a moment of silence, one final candle was left unlit with the hope that lawmakers would take action to ensure the candle will never have to be lit.
“Change does not start at the top. Leadership begins at the bottom and carries people to the top and each and every one of you tonight can play a role in that leadership,” said Jackie Lowe of the KCVEP.
