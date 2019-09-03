HANFORD — Members of multiple regional veterans groups, local first responders and gold star families met on the steps of the Civic Auditorium Saturday morning.
The groups met not only to take a photo for an upcoming calendar, but to help each other heal and to create new bonds.
“It’s healing for the families and it lets them know they’re not alone. They’re with other families that have lost their sons and daughters,” said Jess Ahumada Jr.
Ahumada is an Army veteran and founder of founder of American Warriors of California, a group that travels the West Coast escorting and returning the remains of killed military members to their families. Ahumada, who was raised in Corcoran, lost his son, Christopher Frias, in 2009.
He said that gathering gold star families, meaning those that have lost a loved one while they served in the military, to meet in downtown Hanford is a good way for them to create a network of support.
The families met to take a photo for an upcoming Warriors calendar, which will raise awareness for gold star families and the issues they face.
“We made [a calendar] last year, with all of our fallen heroes from Kings, Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties, of all the soldiers we’ve had the honor of bringing home so that they’re not forgotten,” he said.
In addition to the Warriors, members of local fire and police departments, California Highway Patrol, and Kings County Fire and Sheriff’s departments attended the event.
Evita De La Cruz, founder of the Veterans Suicide Awareness Project, addressed the intimate crowd before the photo was shot.
De La Cruz, shared the story of how after her husband, James, committed suicide, she was able to forgive him, because she soon found herself with suicidal thoughts of her own.
Rather than succumbing to the urge, she founded the Veterans Suicide Awareness Project.
“I needed something to give back and to keep myself sane and to keep his memory alive. I wanted to honor his brothers and sisters, too. I have to be a voice for him and for them,” De La Cruz told the Sentinel.
The VSAP organizes an annual march of more than 20 miles every Memorial Day in honor of those lost in addition to raising school supplies and other items for children of families affected by the loss of a loved one via suicide.
“It’s a battle every day and some days are harder than others,” De La Cruz told those in attendance.
Also in attendance were Ray and Robin Bodey of Fresno. The Bodeys lost their son, Charlie, this past June and the Warriors offered to escort his remains back to them.
“It was awe-inspiring. About 30 riders helped bring him from the airport to the funeral home,” Ray said.
The Bodeys moved to Fresno in the early 2000s, often making their way down to Hanford, saying that they have photos of a young Charlie in front of the cannon at the Veterans Building.
“He loved going to Superior Dairy and DJ’s [Collectible Shoppe],” Ray said.
The American Warriors of California calendar is scheduled to be released before January, but in an effort to schedule photo shoots with gold star families without being intrusive, it’s possible it may be released later, Ahumada said.
