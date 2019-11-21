LEMOORE – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) honored Councilmember David Brown as the 2019 Veteran of the Year on Nov. 19. Assemblymember Salas joined the City of Lemoore and local community leaders to present a resolution recognizing Councilmember Brown’s 36 years of service in the Air Force and National Guard.
“It was an honor to present a resolution recognizing the incredible service of one of our very own Councilmember’s in Lemoore,” said Assemblymember Salas. “Councilmember Brown has dedicated his life to the improvement of the community and service to our country. Mr. Brown is truly deserving of this recognition and I look forward to his continued dedication to the improvement and well-being of Lemoore.”
Mr. Brown served a total of 36 years in the Air Force and National Guard. A native of Indiana, Mr. Brown has lived in Lemoore the past 16 years.
“I would like to thank Assemblyman Rudy Salas for the award as I am humbled and honored to receive such recognition,” said Councilmember David Brown. “There are many veterans in the district who are very worthy of this recognition. There are many people, too numerous to list who are a big part of my life who influence how I live and serve day-to-day. I want to say thank you, we are a team and I cannot do what I do without the many who are part of the team.”
Currently, Mr. Brown works as a Real Property Accountable Officer and served in Lemoore’s Public Works Department for 16 years. Mr. Brown and his wife Dianne have been married 27 years and are both retired from the United States Air Force. They have 6 children and 12 grandchildren.
“Mr. Brown served proudly and retired from the United States Air Force,” said Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson. “He continues to serve the public and continues to give freely of his time as a volunteer in the community and while serving on many boards and commissions.”
At Lemoore’s City Council meeting, Assemblymember Salas was joined by the Lemoore City Council, City Manager Nathan Olson, Lemoore Police Department Chief, Michael Kendall, CEO of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, Amy Ward, and Lemoore Police Department Commander, Maggie Ochoa.
Assemblymember Salas represents part of the City of Bakersfield, the cities of Arvin, Hanford, Corcoran, Delano, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco, and the communities of Armona, Avenal, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch
