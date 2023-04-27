“The Five Pillars of Freedom” veterans memorial statues will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Gateway Park, according to the City of Corcoran.

The ceremony is expected to last just over an hour, with attendees encouraged to arrive early because of limited parking.

The ceremony, which will be attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is being held in honor of the nation’s veterans, and all veterans and veteran groups are invited and will be offered priority seating next to the memorial, according to the City.

