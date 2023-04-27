“The Five Pillars of Freedom” veterans memorial statues will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Gateway Park, according to the City of Corcoran.
The ceremony is expected to last just over an hour, with attendees encouraged to arrive early because of limited parking.
The ceremony, which will be attended by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is being held in honor of the nation’s veterans, and all veterans and veteran groups are invited and will be offered priority seating next to the memorial, according to the City.
The ceremony will open with a traditional presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem, and presentations by guest speakers from the military. The unveiling of the center “Star of Freedom” and “Five Pillars of Freedom” statues will follow, with a special flyover by the Naval Air Station Lemoore VFA-154 Black Knights. The program will conclude with comments from the memorial artists Paul West and Tylur French from Memphis, TN.
Temperatures during the event are expected to be around 80 degrees, and attendees are encouraged to bring hats and stay hydrated. Shade tents, water, and emergency personnel will be on site.
Parking is available along Orange Avenue, and at the northeast corner of Orange and Letts avenues near the park. If the areas are full, additional parking is available at the Corcoran Train Station located at 1099 Otis Ave., where a City shuttle bus will be making regular runs to the park. The City’s dial-a-ride service is also available in Corcoran at no charge to the public.
The parking lot at the south end of Gateway Park is prioritized as a veteran drop off area for those needing special assistance. Driving in the area is limited to dropping off a veteran or veterans where attendants are ready to assist them and transport them to the memorial site by using small utility transport vehicles within the park.
Parking along Otis Avenue adjacent to the park is reserved for the media. To reserve a space, contact Corcoran City Hall at (559) 992-2151, ext. 2502, or plan to arrive early for parking accommodation.