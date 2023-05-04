Hanford's weekly Thursday Night Market Place held its opening night Thursday, starting the season off with a Star Wars extravaganza in honor of "May the 4th Be With You."
The market opened at 5:30 p.m. and welcomed guests from across the Central Valley to enjoy the night's festivities.
Local vendors Sandy Virden and Margaret Blasko, co-owners of the booth Succulents and More, said the market is the perfect place to feel appreciated by the community.
“The people that we get to visit with and get to come to look at our stuff and ask questions, and then you know sometimes they help us with our questions, and we just get to help people learn more about succulents,” said Virden.
The market, which features a variety of vendors, aims to create an atmosphere that is welcoming to everyone in the family, and Civic Park and downtown Hanford came to life as people started to arrive.
Virden and Blasko have participated in the market for three years, and say it's the people that keep them coming back each year.
“It’s everything really, the different vegetables, the entertainment, the food, the vendors, it’s always different,” said Blasko.
Their booth is filled with varieties of succulents and cacti in their own unique vases, each grown by Blasko and Virden.
Succulents and More prides itself on having affordable plants that come from a loving home, the average price for a succulent is around $10.
“Some of the pottery we do try to make, I teach a pottery class at the adult school, but none of my pottery is here right now, this is just odds and ends I find here and there,” Blasko said of the collection they had spread out on their vendors' table.
Over the years, Virden and Blasko said, the market has grown and changed for the better.
“We were on the street before, I think it's better here in the park because it was very hot on the road. I just think that you get to enjoy everyone's company here more,” said Blasko.
“Yeah, it’s definitely better here, it's less spread apart,” said Virden.
Besides being able to reach new customers each year, Virden and Blasko see the market as the perfect event to bring the community together.
“Family entertainment, dinner, it's a perfect small afternoon venturing, you have the kids area, the carousel, there are so many different options for people to choose from,” said Blasko.