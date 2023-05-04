Hanford's weekly Thursday Night Market Place held its opening night Thursday, starting the season off with a Star Wars extravaganza in honor of "May the 4th Be With You."

The market opened at 5:30 p.m. and welcomed guests from across the Central Valley to enjoy the night's festivities.

Local vendors Sandy Virden and Margaret Blasko, co-owners of the booth Succulents and More, said the market is the perfect place to feel appreciated by the community.

Recommended for you