SKIN booth
Buy Now

Veronica Quintana, center, and her skincare booth can be found at the Thursday Night Market Place every week for the rest of June. 

 David Moreno, Staff

Vendor Veronica Quintana, owner of the booth SKIN, marked her first night attending Thursday Night Market Place this week.

Quintana owns the waxing studio, Melted Co., 1828 West Lacey, in Hanford and recently opened a new skin care business a few doors down called SKIN, located at 1820 West Lacey.

“We are SKIN, and we just opened up in April, we specialize in facials and skin care, we created 30-minute and 50-minute facials which we customize based on skin analysis. We really just wanted to simplify the process of getting a facial for our customers,” said Quintana.

Tags

Recommended for you