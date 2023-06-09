Quintana owns the waxing studio, Melted Co., 1828 West Lacey, in Hanford and recently opened a new skin care business a few doors down called SKIN, located at 1820 West Lacey.
“We are SKIN, and we just opened up in April, we specialize in facials and skin care, we created 30-minute and 50-minute facials which we customize based on skin analysis. We really just wanted to simplify the process of getting a facial for our customers,” said Quintana.
Quintana is hopeful that her bright pink booth will attract new customers, and is excited about bringing a new experience to the Hanford community. She said that many of her customers have never experienced a facial treatment — and is working to bring more awareness to the importance of self-care.
“When I opened up Melted Co. two years ago, after speaking with a lot of guests, I realized that a lot of them never experienced getting a facial, that was like their least concern, taking care of their skin,” said Quintana.
“I just felt like, you know, we really need something that focuses on skincare and this is what we created.”
Quintana will be bringing her SKIN booth to the Thursday Night Market Place throughout the month of June and is looking forward to connecting with new customers.