It was Ag Appreciation Night at the Thursday Night Market Place this week, and farmers like Vanessa Mendoza had their booths filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.
Mendoza’s booth, V. Mendoza Berry Farms, sells conventional and organic raspberries, strawberries and blackberries.
“We come from Watsonville, so we make the long travel every week,” said Mendoza.
The Berry Farms booth can be easily spotted — the bright color of the freshly picked strawberries catches the attention of customers walking by.
Mendoza has been making the 3-hour drive from Watsonville to the Thursday Night Market every summer for the past 15 years.
“We used to do the market on the streets and we slowly made our way onto the grassy parts right in front of the auditorium,” said Mendoza, who added that one of her favorite aspects of the market is the different varieties of food vendors and the friendly atmosphere.
“I would say my favorite part is the food, I don’t know they just bring out so many varieties of food vendors that I never would have thought were out here,” she said. “Also, befriending other fruit and vegetable vendors out here, making new friends, the music is pretty great, it's a really fun market to do.”
More importantly, Mendoza said it’s the customers that have kept her coming back year after year.
“We have a lot of our loyal customers coming back for more, and the business has been really great, I mean we wouldn’t make the long travel if it wasn’t good business,” said Mendoza.
You can find V. Mendoza Berry Farms' booth every week at Thursday Night Market Place in front of the Hanford Civic Auditorium.
This week’s Thursday Night Market Place was sponsored by Dias Law Firm, with music from the '60s and 70’s hit cover band Prestige.