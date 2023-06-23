Vanessa 1
Vanessa Mendoza, center, and her Berry Farms strawberry booth can be found at the Thursday Night Market Place every week. 

 David Moreno, Staff

It was Ag Appreciation Night at the Thursday Night Market Place this week, and farmers like Vanessa Mendoza had their booths filled with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Mendoza’s booth, V. Mendoza Berry Farms, sells conventional and organic raspberries, strawberries and blackberries.

Berry Farms Booth 2
The V. Mendoza Berry Farms booth has a wide selection of produce to choose from.

“We come from Watsonville, so we make the long travel every week,” said Mendoza.

