Jazzy's Sweet Treats
Jasmine McClung, left, and Jennifer McClung work the Jazzy's Sweet Treats booth Thursday night.

 Alex Diaz, Contributor

The Thursday Night Market Place was themed National French Fry Day this week, and among the diverse array of vendors, Jazzy's Sweet Treats stood out as the perfect choice to balance the saltiness with a delightful mini-cake.

Owned and operated by Jasmine McClung, Jazzy's Sweet Treats is a new business that has recently expanded beyond the walls of McClung's home kitchen. Established in August of 2021, the business has been serving the Visalia area. It has now made its way to the downtown market every Thursday, and is quickly gaining popularity.

When it comes to competition, McClung keeps her treats "no nonsense," avoiding all the “fancy gimmicks and elaborate decorations.”

