The Thursday Night Market Place was themed National French Fry Day this week, and among the diverse array of vendors, Jazzy's Sweet Treats stood out as the perfect choice to balance the saltiness with a delightful mini-cake.
Owned and operated by Jasmine McClung, Jazzy's Sweet Treats is a new business that has recently expanded beyond the walls of McClung's home kitchen. Established in August of 2021, the business has been serving the Visalia area. It has now made its way to the downtown market every Thursday, and is quickly gaining popularity.
When it comes to competition, McClung keeps her treats "no nonsense," avoiding all the “fancy gimmicks and elaborate decorations.”
Instead, she said she chooses to focus on creating familiar and nostalgic flavors. With a repertoire of 62 flavors, such as “Dirt Cake”, ”Orange Dreamsicle,” and “Circus Animal Cookie,” McClung aims to “transport customers' palates into a world of pure bliss.”
Using only the freshest, cleanest ingredients around, McClung sweetens those ingredients with love and care. The result, she said, is true comfort food.
During the challenging times of the pandemic, McClung said she found solace and inspiration in her newfound passion for baking. Starting with banana bread and sourdough, like many others at the time, she often donated her experiments to her neighbors.
”They were, and still are, my taste testers,” she said.
In return, her neighbors and friends supported her by contributing bags of flour and other resources.
“It was this beautiful moment of pass(ing) on the kindness,” said McClung.
With the warm wishes of her friends and family, McClung took a leap of faith and began selling her baked goods commercially. Through the power of social media, Jazzy's Sweet Treats quickly gained a following both locally and online.
Looking ahead, growth is on the horizon for McClung. She has started integrating her treats into the menu at House of JuJu in Visalia, expanding her product offerings to include wedding services, and embracing the personal growth opportunities and lessons along the way.
The Thursday Night Market has served as a source of inspiration for McClung, she said, as its “eclectic crowd brings together the charm of a small town on a larger city's scale.”
McClung's passion, community support, and growth aspirations promise an exciting future for her business, as she continues to “put in the work of a 9 to 5, until I can step away from this chapter and into the next.”
She is “Just your friendly neighborhood baker!”