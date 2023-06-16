Thursday Night Market Place vendors Sergio and Kayla Alcaraz are co-owners of Pokoro Loco, a local candy brand that features spicy Mexican flavor-infused gummies.
“Basically we are combining gummies with Mexican flavors, we combine a different mixture of Mexican spices and we stick them onto all different kinds of gummies,” said Kayla Alcaraz.
Alcaraz said that they started their business nearly two years ago, and originally only sold their gummies to friends and family.
“It's going to be two years since we started, we started selling first to friends and family, then we started selling to some stores, and now we sell at farmers markets,” said Alcaraz.
The Pokoro Loco booth is lined with containers of flavored gummies — from gummy worms to freeze-dried mango slides — offering a spicy sweet treat for everyone.
“Right now we are strong on the mango slides, gummy worms, nerd clusters, Starburst, Watermelon Sour Patches, and Gushers, which are our best sellers,” said Alcaraz.
“Last year we started coming to the Market around July and then this year we’ve been attending since the Market opened,” said Alcaraz.
For the Pokoro Loco owners, the Market Place offers them a lively atmosphere in which they can interact with new customers face-to-face.
“We love the energy. It’s really nice to be out here. You meet a lot of people, there's always big crowds who come out every Thursday. You would think that people would slow down coming, but no, it’s actually the other way around,” said Alcaraz.
You can find Pokoro Loco on Instagram @pokoroloco and in-person every week at the Thursday Night Market Place.