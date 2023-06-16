Pokoro Loco
Kayla Alcaraz and her booth Pokoro Loco can be found every week at the Thursday Night Market Place. 

 David Moreno, Staff

Thursday Night Market Place vendors Sergio and Kayla Alcaraz are co-owners of Pokoro Loco, a local candy brand that features spicy Mexican flavor-infused gummies.

“Basically we are combining gummies with Mexican flavors, we combine a different mixture of Mexican spices and we stick them onto all different kinds of gummies,” said Kayla Alcaraz.

Alcaraz said that they started their business nearly two years ago, and originally only sold their gummies to friends and family.

