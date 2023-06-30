Lublu Bakery, Thursday Night Market Place
Yuliya LaMattino and Brandon LaMattino can be found every week at the Lublu Bakery booth at the Thursday Night Market Place. 

 David Moreno, Staff

Local vendor Yuliya LaMattino, owner of Lublu Bakery, is marking three years of attending the Thursday Night Market Place, and shares her love for the event and the Hanford community.

LaMattino moved to the Hanford area after leaving her home in Ukraine, and brought with her a love of pastries, more specifically, macarons.

“So, I make macarons, which is a French dessert that's very popular in Europe, and I’m from Ukraine, so I grew up with it all over the place, and then when I came to Hanford it wasn't available anywhere,” said LaMattino.

