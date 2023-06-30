Local vendor Yuliya LaMattino, owner of Lublu Bakery, is marking three years of attending the Thursday Night Market Place, and shares her love for the event and the Hanford community.
LaMattino moved to the Hanford area after leaving her home in Ukraine, and brought with her a love of pastries, more specifically, macarons.
“So, I make macarons, which is a French dessert that's very popular in Europe, and I’m from Ukraine, so I grew up with it all over the place, and then when I came to Hanford it wasn't available anywhere,” said LaMattino.
Like many other local vendors at the Thursday Night Market Place, LaMattino began selling her pastries over Instagram at the start of the pandemic.
“I really enjoy baking, so I started making different cupcakes, and then I decided to try making macarons, and I really enjoyed it. It took quite a bit of effort to get them just perfect because they're kind of finicky to make,” she said. “After a couple of months of trying to make them, I started selling them on Instagram and got a following there, that was the year of COVID, everyone was stuck at home starting their own little business.”
LaMattino said that she feels very welcome in the Hanford community, and that feeling keeps her coming back to the market year after year.
“We really enjoy the market, we have so many customers here because we're from Hanford and we started our business first with just people coming to our house and just picking up macarons, now they all come here,” said LaMattino.
Over the years LaMattino has formed strong personal relationships with her customers, she describes as almost “family-like” in some aspects.
“We have known some of our customers for three years, they come to the market with their kids, we’ve seen them grow up, it’s almost like a family relationship, and anytime the market season is over we get a bunch of messages from people saying that they can’t wait to see us again next year,” said LaMattino.
You can find Lublu Bakery on Instagram @lublu.bakery and in-person every week at the Thursday Night Market Place.