Hernandez, who specializes in selling handmade soy-wax candles, said that she started her business like many others during the pandemic.
“I make handmade soy wax candles. I've been doing this for about three years now, so it all started during COVID, just like many other businesses here,” she said, as market patrons stopped by her booth.
“I really enjoy candles and I wanted to bring something new to everyone here in Hanford,” Hernandez said.
The price point for a large candle is $27, and the smaller candles are priced at $16.
Hernandez said that something that makes her candles unique is the wood wick, which expands the lifespan of the flame.
“What's so unique about my candles is that they burn a lot slower than the regular cotton wick, I use wood wicks, and a lot of customers like all the different options that they have,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez is attending the market as a vendor for her second year, and said that her positive experience last year motivated her to come back.
Her favorite part of coming out every week to the Thursday Night Market Place is getting to break out of her shell and talking with customers face-to-face, she said.
“I consider myself an introvert, my business really allowed me to speak to people and get to know the community that I live in,” said Hernandez.