Simply Wicked booth
Cindy Hernandez' booth Simply Wicked can be found at the Thursday Night Market Place every week. 

 David Moreno, Staff

Thursday Night Market Place vendor Cindy Hernandez, owner of the booth Simply Wicked, says the market allows her to connect with the community each week.

Hernandez, who specializes in selling handmade soy-wax candles, said that she started her business like many others during the pandemic.

“I make handmade soy wax candles. I've been doing this for about three years now, so it all started during COVID, just like many other businesses here,” she said, as market patrons stopped by her booth.

