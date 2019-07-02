HANFORD — “I don’t need this,” Elisabeth Vela said, moving a microphone stand off her stage at the Hanford Monologue Slam after being introduced. The power of her performance didn’t need artificial amplification.
Before performing her monologue at the second annual event Saturday evening, the 15-year-old actress informed the audience that they’d love it.
“I really like to feign confidence, because as [fellow performer] Omar [Pimentel] said, the most confident person in the room always wins,” the actress told the Sentinel after the event. “But backstage, I was having a heart attack.”
Feigned bravado or not, it worked. The actress was named the event’s grand-prize winner, securing high scores from the panel of judges and votes from the audience. She took home the grand prize of $350.
Vela said that she was hoping for a spot in the Top 5, but once second-place winner Adrian Hughes was announced, she lost all hope, not even thinking first place was a possibility.
“And then I freaking won, which was not what I was expecting at all when I woke up today,” she said.
The Hanford Multicultural Theater Company-sponsored event, held at the Comfort Inn in Hanford, saw more than 20 local and regional poets and actors take the stage to express themselves in the competition.
Vela performed an original piece titled “Sincerely Unproductive.” The initial version was a stream-of-consciousness “word vomit” that she wrote after a bad day as a way to vent and calm herself down, she said. Over time, she molded it into something more structured where each verse speaks to an aspect of, or a person in, her life.
Vela, who plans to act as a career, has been working with the HMTC for about a year, landing a role in the production of “Waiting Women,” which ran for multiple performances earlier this year.
Judges scored each performer’s three-minute monologue on charisma, confidence, content and other intangibles.
Second-place winner, Hughes, was only one vote away from securing the top spot, as scores and votes from the audience were incredibly close. He secured the $150 second-place prize.
Hughes, who was recently named Associate Artistic Director of the HMTC, performed a speech from the Spike Lee film, “Malcolm X,” a piece he originally struggled with while deciding on a monologue subject.
“I had a lot of encouragement from my peers. They reminded me that even though it was a piece from the ‘60s, a lot of what he was saying is still relevant regarding what we’re going through as a country today. Plus, it was [originally performed by] Denzel Washington and you don’t want to have to do Denzel of all people,” Hughes said, laughing.
More than the money and competition, though, Hughes saw the slam as a platform for artists in the surrounding area to speak freely and hone their craft.
“It’s really cool to be around a bunch of creatives, a bunch of talented people. It’s even more special because we all kind of know each other; we’ve worked on different projects. It’s cool to see people that you know do good things,” he said.
This year’s event was dubbed “Actors vs. Poets,” pitting the two schools of spoken word against each other. And while Team Poet didn’t secure a spot in the Top 2 solo performances, the poets did win for best team of the night on the strength of poets like Jacqueline White and Brooke Matteus, who came in third and fourth place, respectively.
Perhaps the real winner of the Slam was the diverse nature of the performances. No topic was broached twice, or at least not in the same way.
Three performers from Visalia’s Creative Center — Corey Janca, Tim Buss and Elizabeth Flood — performed. According to its website, The Creative Center is a non-profit organization for adults with developmental disabilities with the mission of fostering self-expression, self-worth and personal growth through art.
“They’re developmentally disabled, but they’re abled in the way of the arts,” event host and HMTC board member JP Rapozo said to the crowd.
All the performers left a unique mark on the stage. Micheal Barker performed a Harvey Fierstein monologue in drag, poet Joe Bravo performed a piece about video games as a metaphor for life and Hope Wotjun performed the dreamily sing-song monologue “I’m Breaking Down” from the musical “The Falsettos.”
One of the evening’s younger performers, Even Jorgens, is already an acting veteran and two-time Monologue Slam participant.
Poet and host of the Loud Mouth Poetry Jam in Visalia, performed a humorous yet pointed piece about the unfair social ostracization that can result from being overweight. Actor Justice Bell’s monologue was nearly minimalist as he sat on a chair, cell phone in hand, reacting as an invisible, unheard caller broke his heart. The performance epitomized the Lee Strasberg philosophy that “acting is reacting to imaginary stimuli.”
Actor Oscar Pimentel, who appeared in two runs of the HMTC production of “Boxcar” and the award-winning short film, “The Uber Drive” rounded out the Top 5 solo performances.
During an intermission, HMTC-sponsored awards were presented to the winners of the Hanford Independent Film Festival, which was held in May.
Co-director and actor Jacob Girouard accepted three awards for “The Uber Driver,” which won for Best Directing, Best Ensemble and Second Overall Film.
Kellen Gibbs’ film, “In the Mind’s Eye” won for Best Overall Film and Best Editing and Sound, though the SoCal director could not be in attendance to accept his awards.
Early in the evening, Rapozo announced that HMTC’s free, weekly acting classes would soon be moving to a temporary spot in the mall before moving again to the theater company’s longtime-in-the-making permanent building. The new offices and performance space is located on the west side of Hanford and will open in September.
For more information, visit https://hanfordmtc.com.
