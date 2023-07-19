The partially refilled Tulare Lake is so large, with so much water spread over so much land, that it’s changing nearby weather.

The lake stretches across the horizon as far as the eye can see in many places and is now about the size of Lake Tahoe.

The vast amount of water has started to change the weather nearby. Once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Tulare Lake was drained more than 100 years ago for agriculture.

SJV Water is an independent, nonprofit news site dedicated to covering water in the San Joaquin Valley.

