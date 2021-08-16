Schools prepare for bad air

Smoke from wildfires color the sun orange near the Hanford Station shopping center on 12th Avenue in this 2016 file photo.

 Contributed by Chris Garcia

Most of the Central Valley will be under an air quality alert until Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke which has covered most of the North American West.

According to the National Weather Service, eight San Joaquin counties will be under the alert until 10 a.m. Wednesday. That alert means exposure to air pollution could cause a number of medical issues, including aggravated lung disease, asthma attacks and respiratory infections.

The Valley is also seeing triple digit high temperatures until Wednesday, which can also cause poor air quality, said Gerland Meadows, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service Hanford.

“It’s important to limit activities outside with both smoke and heat, because they compound each other,” Meadows said. “We aren’t seeing extreme heat, just elevated heat which would cause greater issues. Stay hydrated and indoors.”

According to the Valley Air District, face masks worn to protect against COVID-19 may not act as a defense against wildfire smoke. They say the best way to protect yourself is to stay in a filtered, air conditioned area with closed windows.

The Air District also says you can build your own, temporary air purifier with a 20-by-20 air filter, a box fan and duct tape. The filter can be taped to the back of the box fan.

Meadows said the Central Valley should avoid long periods of smoky conditions as long a wildfire doesn’t start closer to the area. Despite that, he said high and low pressure systems could mean weeks of intermittent smoky skies.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments