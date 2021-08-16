Most of the Central Valley will be under an air quality alert until Wednesday morning due to wildfire smoke which has covered most of the North American West.
According to the National Weather Service, eight San Joaquin counties will be under the alert until 10 a.m. Wednesday. That alert means exposure to air pollution could cause a number of medical issues, including aggravated lung disease, asthma attacks and respiratory infections.
The Valley is also seeing triple digit high temperatures until Wednesday, which can also cause poor air quality, said Gerland Meadows, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service Hanford.
Just an incredible sea of smoke covering essentially all of the western U.S. and Canada. There have already been numerous widespread & extreme wildfire-related air pollution episodes so far this summer, but this may be the worst yet. #CAwx #WAwx #MTwx #COwx #IDwx #ORwx #UTwx pic.twitter.com/49LtcvARDi— Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) August 16, 2021
“It’s important to limit activities outside with both smoke and heat, because they compound each other,” Meadows said. “We aren’t seeing extreme heat, just elevated heat which would cause greater issues. Stay hydrated and indoors.”
According to the Valley Air District, face masks worn to protect against COVID-19 may not act as a defense against wildfire smoke. They say the best way to protect yourself is to stay in a filtered, air conditioned area with closed windows.
The Air District also says you can build your own, temporary air purifier with a 20-by-20 air filter, a box fan and duct tape. The filter can be taped to the back of the box fan.
Here’s a way you can fashion your own temporary air purifier if you don't have adequate filtration in your home during a wildfire. For additional resources to protect you from exposure to wildfire smoke, visit https://t.co/g4iJnYZjA6. pic.twitter.com/oNOnDMQppr— Valley Air District (@ValleyAir) July 22, 2021
Meadows said the Central Valley should avoid long periods of smoky conditions as long a wildfire doesn’t start closer to the area. Despite that, he said high and low pressure systems could mean weeks of intermittent smoky skies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.