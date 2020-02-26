Valley Receives Historic Investment for New Community Parks & Improvements 

SACRAMENTO – On Feb. 27, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) applauds the California State Parks award of over $13 million in new grants to create parks in the Central Valley. Specifically, the cities of Bakersfield, Delano, Shafter, Avenal, and Corcoran will all be receiving investments to build new parks.
“It is great to see over 13 million invested into our local cities in the Central Valley,” said Assemblymember Salas. “We know that more parks and amenities will lead to healthier and safer communities.”
In 2018, California voters passed the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68), which directed $254.9 million to State Parks for grants to create new park opportunities for all Californians. This is the state’s largest investment in grant funding history targeted for underserved communities.
The funding will be spent on the following projects in Bakersfield, Delano, Shafter, Avenal and Corcoran:
Avenal - $776,922 - Create the new Avenal Kids Park. Construct two playgrounds with decorative fencing, two picnic tables with BBQ pits and shade, public art mural, restroom, and landscaping and lighting throughout the park.
City of Corcoran - $7,090,140 - Create the new Corcoran Gateway Park. Construct five picnic pavilions with multi-use athletic field/storm water basin with security cameras and lighting; jogging/walking loop with lighting, BMX/skateboard/scooter pump track with lighting, multiage playground with shade structure and lighting, multi-age splash pad for water play with shade structure and lighting, five exercise fitness stations and a corn hole court, two restrooms with public art, and solar panels, accessible pathway with environmental paving and lighting, one maintenance/storage building.
City of Bakersfield - $3,012,385 - Create the new Linnell-Brahma Park. Construct two new playground areas, two picnic shade structure, multi-purpose trails, exercise equipment with shade, two half court basketball courts, two sand volleyball courts, public wall art mural, landscaping, and lighting throughout the park.
City of Delano - $1,800,000 - Expand Eleventh Avenue Park. Create a new natural playground, gazebo, plaza, amphitheater, a shade structure with picnic tables and benches, public art with landscaping and lighting throughout the park.
Shafter - $8,500,000 - Create the Shafter Community Park through the acquisition of 42.4 acres. Construct four baseball fields with lighting, two softball fields with lighting, three soccer fields with lighting, two handball courts with lighting, three basketball courts with lighting, three universal indoor soccer/basketball courts with lighting, a playground with lighting, two picnic areas, five shade structures, restroom building, restroom/concessions building, park storage building, park office, three parking lots, with lighting and landscaping throughout the park.
Assemblymember Salas represents part of the City of Bakersfield, the cities of Arvin, Hanford, Corcoran, Delano, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco, and the communities of Armona, Avenal, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.