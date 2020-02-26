Valley Receives Historic Investment for New Community Parks & Improvements 

SACRAMENTO – On Feb. 27, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) applauds the California State Parks award of over $13 million in new grants to create parks in the Central Valley. Specifically, the cities of Bakersfield, Delano, Shafter, Avenal, and Corcoran will all be receiving investments to build new parks.

“It is great to see over 13 million invested into our local cities in the Central Valley,” said Assemblymember Salas. “We know that more parks and amenities will lead to healthier and safer communities.”

In 2018, California voters passed the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68), which directed $254.9 million to State Parks for grants to create new park opportunities for all Californians. This is the state’s largest investment in grant funding history targeted for underserved communities.

The funding will be spent on the following projects in Bakersfield, Delano, Shafter, Avenal and Corcoran:

Avenal - $776,922 - Create the new Avenal Kids Park. Construct two playgrounds with decorative fencing, two picnic tables with BBQ pits and shade, public art mural, restroom, and landscaping and lighting throughout the park.