Valley Animal Haven in Lemoore is celebrating the opening of a new play yard for their pets with the opening of Central Bark.
The event, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, is the culmination of months of hard work from volunteers and the generosity of a member of the Kings County community. According to Executive Director Pamela Brasil, the new play yard was made possible with a $10,000 donation by community member Caroline Mackey, who donated the money in memory of her dog, Sammy.
Mackey passed away in January, and now Valley Animal Haven is dedicating the yard, which they are naming "Central Bark," to her and her beloved pet.
“It’s been several years in the wanting and several months actually in the making, but it’s finally up and ready to go," Brasil said, adding that Sammy's ashes will be sprinkled at the park and Mackey's family will partake in the ribbon cutting.
Brasil continued, "so now the dogs will have a great place to go play, interact with each other, get out of the kennel, which is very, very stressful for them.”
Valley Animal Haven is a no-kill shelter, and Brasil stated that there is no time limit for how long an animal may be with them, with animals' stays ranging from days to years until the pet is adopted.
The christening of Central Bark will also include recruitment for new volunteers at the shelter. Because they're closed on Sundays, the main gate will be down, but those wishing to attend the event can call Valley Animal Haven at (559) 997-3601 for directions on how to get in.
