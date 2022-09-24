Students across the San Joaquin Valley have been invited to get their creative juiced flowing for the 2023 Healthy Air Living Kids' Calendar contest.
All San Joaquin Valley students from kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to enter the annual contest, allowing kids the opportunity to create their vision of Healthy Air Living, according to a release.
Entries are due by Oct. 14 and winners and their artwork will be featured in this bilingual calendar, showing how individuals can help improve air quality and quality of life for all Valley residents.
The District plans to print and distribute calendars to schools, community groups, healthcare facilities and other clean-air partners, as in years past.
The guidelines for creating a winning Healthy Air Living kids calendar entry are:
• Paper should be placed in landscape orientation, so it is 8-1/2 inches high and 11 inches wide
• Artwork should be in color and produced by paint, pen, crayon, marker, colored pencil or even computer-generation. Vivid colors are recommended.
• Artwork should contain a message about how to live a Healthy Air Life. Examples of past messages include: “Switch to an electric lawn mower,” “Be cool and carpool when going to school,” “Don’t burn wood, switch to gas,” “Please don’t idle while waiting for the kids at school.”
• Bilingual and Spanish-language messages are encouraged.
Artists will need to include their name, address, phone number, e-mail, age, grade and school, on the back of the entry. Please mail art flat, not folded or stapled, to: 2023 Kids’ Calendar Contest, Valley Air District, 1990 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, CA 93726, or drop off your entry at the nearest District office in Modesto, Fresno or Bakersfield.