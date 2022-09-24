Healthy Air Living Kids' Calendar features two local elementary students

Darrel Knight entry was featured for October 2016 in the 2016 Healthy Air Living Kids' Calendar.

 Contributed

Students across the San Joaquin Valley have been invited to get their creative juiced flowing for the 2023 Healthy Air Living Kids' Calendar contest.

All San Joaquin Valley students from kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to enter the annual contest, allowing kids the opportunity to create their vision of Healthy Air Living, according to a release.

Entries are due by Oct. 14 and winners and their artwork will be featured in this bilingual calendar, showing how individuals can help improve air quality and quality of life for all Valley residents.

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin is a general assignment reporter for the Hanford Sentinel. If you would like to talk to Makenzie about a story idea, contact her at mrankin@hanfordsentinel.com.

