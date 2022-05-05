Congressman David Valadao and members of the California Republican delegation again called on the state Wednesday to take immediate action to suspend the gas tax, which is now set to increase by 3 cents per gallon on July 1.
In March, Valadao led his colleagues in a letter to Governor Newsom requesting the state temporarily suspend the gas tax to provide relief for California families, who are paying the highest gas prices in the country.
“At a time when Central Valley families are struggling with record-breaking gas prices and skyrocketing inflation, the last thing we should be doing is increasing taxes,” said Valadao (CA-21). “Unfortunately, that is exactly what Governor Newsom and the Democratic supermajority in Sacramento are doing. I will continue working to provide real relief for Valley families who are struggling to pay for everyday necessities because of these failed policies."
“California has the highest gas prices in the country by far, and they are about to go up even more," said Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01). "Why, in a high tax state that is bragging about having $68 billion more than it needs in 'surplus', is Newsom ignoring the simplest option that would provide immediate relief for everyone, to suspend the gas tax at the point of sale?”
Said Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-50), “While the Biden Administration has given Americans the highest gas prices in history, for California motorists, the pain at the pump is even worse. The state currently levies a highest-in-the-nation 51 cents per gallon — and even with a massive budget surplus, refuses to temporarily give drivers a break. It’s time for the Governor and Legislature to change course.”
“Increasing the gas tax at a time when hardworking Californians are faced with the highest gas prices in the country and skyrocketing inflation is absolute lunacy,” said Rep. Tom McClintock (CA-04). “I call upon Governor Newsom and the Legislature to immediately suspend the gas tax to provide relief at the pump to Californians who are struggling to make ends meet because of their failed policies. It’s the common sense solution.”