HANFORD — David Valadao is kicking off the 2020 election season with more than $1 million in the bank before one of the hottest Congressional contests.
A press release from Valadao’s campaign said in the final quarter of 2019, the candidate raised more than $630,000.
"The voters in California's 21st Congressional District have continued their strong outpouring of support for our campaign," Valadao said. "I am honored to have their trust and support. The excitement for this campaign is growing each day – and with it, so does our momentum."
You have free articles remaining.
According to the press release, 56% of Valadao’s donations come from the Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties, which make up California’s 21st Congressional District.
"This election will be defined by the future of farming and water in the Central Valley," said Andrew Renteria, Valadao’s campaign manager. "The voters know who will work to strengthen our economy and fight for us. That's why they are stepping up to the plate and supporting David's campaign."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.