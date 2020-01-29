{{featured_button_text}}
David Valadao xyz

David Valadao

HANFORD — David Valadao is kicking off the 2020 election season with more than $1 million in the bank before one of the hottest Congressional contests.

A press release from Valadao’s campaign said in the final quarter of 2019, the candidate raised more than $630,000.

"The voters in California's 21st Congressional District have continued their strong outpouring of support for our campaign," Valadao said. "I am honored to have their trust and support. The excitement for this campaign is growing each day – and with it, so does our momentum."

According to the press release, 56% of Valadao’s donations come from the Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties, which make up California’s 21st Congressional District.

"This election will be defined by the future of farming and water in the Central Valley," said Andrew Renteria, Valadao’s campaign manager. "The voters know who will work to strengthen our economy and fight for us. That's why they are stepping up to the plate and supporting David's campaign."

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments