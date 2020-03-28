Update on Kings County Schools: Message from superintendents

Kings County Community:
Earlier this month, Kings County school district superintendents, with the support of their boards of trustees and in consultation with the local public health department, made the decision to temporarily close our schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, we have remained in constant contact with one another, monitoring local, state and national announcements that affect our schools. During the closures, we have focused on providing students with meals, educational enrichment opportunities, and planning for distance learning. We initially planned to resume classroom instruction in April, promising to continually evaluate the situation.
As leaders, we are charged with doing everything we can to respond to the declared state and national emergency. We heed the governor’s recent “shelter in place” order and the sustained guidance to practice social distancing.
Dr. Milton Teske, Health Officer for the Kings County Department of Public Health, advises that our community needs to continue to focus on containment , and an important part of that effort is keeping school facilities closed. Looking ahead, we can identify criteria that would need to be met before school resumes normally. These include the lifting of the statewide “shelter in place” order and the removal of the guidelines for social distancing and restrictions on social gathering.
Given these current circumstances, we have come to a collective decision that the safety of our families and our community outweigh all other considerations. We recognize the need to extend the closure of our physical sites until May 1, 2020. Our focus will be on providing meals to our students and education through distance learning. We will continue to evaluate the ever-changing circumstances, remaining hopeful classroom based instruction will resume on May 4, 2020. Parents should contact their local district offices or school sites for specific information related to their schools. Please follow the direction and guidance from your school administrators regarding measures they are taking for the benefit of all.
Thank you for your support and understanding in our efforts to keep our communities safe.
Sincerely,
The Superintendents of Kings County:
Xavier Pina Armona Union Elementary School District
Tom Addington Central Union Elementary School District
You have free articles remaining.
Rich Merlo Corcoran Unified School District
Joy Gabler Hanford Elementary School District
Victor Rosa Hanford Joint Union High School District
Charlotte Hines Island Union Elementary School District
Todd Barlow Kings County Office of Education
Cathlene Anderson Kings River Hardwick School District
Robin Jones Kit Carson Union Elementary School District
Cindi Marshall Lakeside Union Elementary School District
Cheryl Hunt Lemoore Elementary School District
Debbie Muro Lemoore Union High School District
Paul VanLoon Pioneer Union Elementary School District
David East Reef-Sunset Unified School District
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.