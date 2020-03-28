Update on Kings County Schools: Message from superintendents

Given these current circumstances, we have come to a collective decision that the safety of our families and our community outweigh all other considerations. We recognize the need to extend the closure of our physical sites until May 1, 2020. Our focus will be on providing meals to our students and education through distance learning. We will continue to evaluate the ever-changing circumstances, remaining hopeful classroom based instruction will resume on May 4, 2020. Parents should contact their local district offices or school sites for specific information related to their schools. Please follow the direction and guidance from your school administrators regarding measures they are taking for the benefit of all.