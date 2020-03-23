You are the owner of this article.
Update on AUESD meal distributions


Armona Elementary multi-use facility xyz

Armona Elementary School's multi-use facility.

 Sentinel File Photo

ARMONA — Armona Union Elementary School District has updated its meal distribution schedule during school closures.

Beginning Monday, March 23, AUESD will serve meal bags for the entire week on Mondays (except during spring break) to all youth up to the age of 18 from the new multi-use building at Armona Elementary School, 14045 Pimo St., between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

For students who ride buses and have country drop offs, meals will be coordinated with families for delivery drop off on Mondays between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meals for the week will also be delivered Mondays at the following main bus pick up and drop off points:

  • Casa del Sol Apartments, 12184 Hanford Armona Rd., between 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Hanford Armona Road and Greenbrier Drive between 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Spring Crest St. and 12th Avenue between 12-12:30 p.m.
