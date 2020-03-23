Update on AUESD meal distributions

ARMONA — Armona Union Elementary School District has updated its meal distribution schedule during school closures.

Beginning Monday, March 23, AUESD will serve meal bags for the entire week on Mondays (except during spring break) to all youth up to the age of 18 from the new multi-use building at Armona Elementary School, 14045 Pimo St., between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For students who ride buses and have country drop offs, meals will be coordinated with families for delivery drop off on Mondays between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Meals for the week will also be delivered Mondays at the following main bus pick up and drop off points:

Casa del Sol Apartments, 12184 Hanford Armona Rd., between 11-11:30 a.m.

Hanford Armona Road and Greenbrier Drive between 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Spring Crest St. and 12th Avenue between 12-12:30 p.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.