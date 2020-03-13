Update: Kings County schools closed through April 13

HANFORD — School’s out.

The Kings County Office of Education announced Friday evening that schools will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Monday, April 13 in an effort to “slow the spread of the [COVID-19] virus.

“HJUHSD schools serve students at all levels of need and we have a responsibility to not only educate but protect our children. We are hopeful that these closures remain short term and do not continue to be extended, but that guidance comes from the department of health and is somewhat out of our hands,” a Facebook post on the Hanford Joint High School District page reads.

The closure time could be reduced, given new information, the post said.

Along with the closure of school and classes, any and all athletic contests and practices, academic team practices, field trips, events, activities and school functions are canceled or postponed through April 13, 2020. Those restrictions may be extended beyond that date even if school resumes that day or prior.

Regarding whether the days will have to be made up at the end of the school year, the district said that will be depend on state guidelines and expects to have more information early next week.

