Update: Corcoran Police arrest attempted murder suspect

CORCORAN — The Corcoran Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Cesar Renteria in connection to an attempted murder that occurred on Monday and left a man in the hospital.

Just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Corcoran officers responded to the 2500 block of Hanna Avenue for a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told officers he had been shot and the suspect had stolen his vehicle.

The victim was flown to an area hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries, police said.

On Wednesday around 2 a.m., Corcoran detectives said they located the victim’s vehicle in the 23000 block of 5 ½ Avenue.

Through investigation, detectives determined Renteria was responsible for this crime and abandoned the vehicle at this location.

Later in the day around 7:30 p.m., officials said Renteria was located at a motel in the 1200 block of Whitley Avenue.

Corcoran Police Officers and investigators with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force said they set up surveillance on the motel and were able to take Renteria into custody.