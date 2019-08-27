LEMOORE — Two community banquets are set to celebrate agriculture and local law enforcement in Kings County.
The 25th annual Kings County Salute to Agriculture Banquet is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the Roy Fialho Family Hangar, 7414 18th Ave. in Lemoore.
The banquet traditionally gives out two honors: the Agriculturist of the Year and Ag Supporter of the Year.
This year’s honored agriculturist will be Frank Zonneveld and the Fukuda family will be receiving the Ag Supporter of the Year award.
Past recipients of the awards form a committee to select the next recipients, said Lemoore Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Ward. They seek out county residents who are engaged with the community and go above and beyond, she said.
“The Fukudas are involved in everything as a family,” Ward said. “They are some of the sweetest people out there. We really look for people who sit on boards, do community service or generate funds for the community.”
Members of the Fukuda family own and operate Oliver Whitaker Co., a Corcoran automotive repair; manage the Tulare Irrigation District and own the agricultural consulting group Weinberger, Fukuda and Associates, according to the Kings County Farm Bureau.
Zonneveld began farming in 1973 and has been a Kings County Farm Bureau director since 2002. He is the president of the Kings River Water Association and Laguna Irrigation District. He has also served as a deacon, treasurer and Sunday school teacher for Hanford Christian Reformed Church, according to the bureau.
“I love to call people to tell them they have been selected,” Ward said. “It’s always exciting for me to hear the surprise in their voices.”
A social hour with appetizers will begin at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., with awards to follow at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available for $85 each and can be purchased by emailing Events Coordinator Samantha White at samantha@lemoorechamber.org.
The chamber is also hosting the Kings County Public Safety Luncheon on Sept. 27. The luncheon is traditionally hosted by Hanford Chamber of Commerce, but the organization had to cancel this year’s event.
Ward wanted to get the word out that the event is still happening, she said.
“As a chamber, the reason we wanted to bring it back was the fact that we have a really close relationship with agencies like the Lemoore Police Department,” Ward said. “I didn’t want to let this event go because of that partnership.”
All 15 county law enforcement agencies will nominate one member to receive an award.
The Kings County District Attorney’s Office is co-hosting the event. District Attorney Keith Fagundes is the emcee for the luncheon.
“Being the central hub of the county, we definitely want to recognize our officials for their hard work,” Fagundes said. “Most of the community is very grateful for all the work they put forward. We all come together everyday to help Kings County just like we will do with this luncheon.”
The luncheon is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Hanford Civic Center. A buffet will be served during the awards.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Interested residents can purchase a ticket for $20 from the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce by emailing Ward at amy@lemoorechamber.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.