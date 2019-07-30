FRESNO — United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley held a press conference Friday in the main lobby of its new Administration Headquarters Building in Fresno to announce a significant wage increase for its employees.
United Health Centers increased its entry-level minimum wage to $16 per hour, announced President and CEO Colleen Curtis.
This new wage increase is $4 (33%) more than the state of California’s minimum wage.
“We’re doing this because it’s indicative of our dedication of our mission to provide quality health care services throughout the counties of the Valley to everyone,” Curtis said during the conference.
She said the increase results in better living wage of over $33,000 annually for entry-level employees, which account for about 70% of the organization’s current work force of about 800 employees.
UHC, a non-profit organization established 48 years ago, provides comprehensive primary and specialty healthcare, as well as community resources to improve health and quality of life for its members.
UHC currently serves over 90,000 patients and operates 17 health center locations in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties, including a location in Corcoran and two locations in Lemoore.
As with its patients, Curtis said UHC intends to provide the best care to its staff.
She said she believes providing an exceptional wage and benefits package will result in better care by staff for patients, along with a significant impact on the local economy by strengthening it and providing greater purchasing power.
“UHC recognizes that people have always had a choice of where they work and for how long, so together with other outstanding employee benefits, the higher wage will help offset rising transportation costs and inflationary living expenses for employees and support our goal to be the ‘Employer of Choice’ well into the future,” Curtis said.
Curtis said the increase, which became effective July 1, not only affects minimum wage employees, but also adjusts and shifts the corresponding pay scale for established employee wages going up the ladder.
In addition, Curtis said UHC plans to keep well ahead of the California wage minimums in the future by increasing its hourly wages over the next few years. She said the organization will adjust wages again in 2021 to $17 per hour and to $18 per hour in 2022.
These increases will exceed both national and California efforts to raise the minimum wage to$15 per hour by Jan. 1, 2022.
