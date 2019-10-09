United Health Centers foundation benefits from Tachi Palace community breakfast

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its community breakfast and presented a check for $3,670 to United Health Centers (UHC) Foundation, a private non-profit organization providing resources in support of community programs that extend beyond the scope of primary healthcare services in the Central Valley’s underserved communities.
A total of $1,835 was raised at the door of the fundraising breakfast and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount, bringing the grand total of the donation to $3,670. Tribal Chairman Leo Sisco, Tachi Palace Assistant General Manager Bill Davis, and Marketing Director Rojelio Morales were on hand to present the check to Pedro Santana, Manager of United Health Centers Foundation.
“Our mission is to provide resources to help improve the health and quality of life for members of the community and to support community programs that extend beyond the scope of primary health care,” said Santana. “This money will go towards programs that support the well-being of the youth and families that live in our Central Valley communities.”
The UHC Foundation also partners with the YMCA to send nearly 100 children to summer camp each year, where elementary aged students gain leadership, social and communication skills. The non-profit organization has expanded its Patient Transportation Program that provides rides for UHC patients to and from their health center appointments.
You have free articles remaining.
The next community breakfast will be held on Friday, October 25, and will benefit Links for Life. Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to attend the breakfast. All contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
About United Health Center Foundation
United Health Center Foundation is an organization that’s committed to lifetime wellness by providing accessible, comprehensive quality health care to everyone. Most of the health centers offer: general and family medicine, pediatrics, general dentistry, pharmacy, clinical laboratory, x-ray, dermatology, telemedicine, integrated behavioral health, chiropractic care, optometry and preventative medicine programs. The foundation is committed in doing everything they can for their patients. For additional information, visit www.unitedhealthcenters.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.