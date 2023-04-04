United Cerebral Palsy Central California hosted an Autism Awareness Fair to kick off Autism Awareness Month in Hanford featuring informational booths, a food truck and live performances.

“It's the largest autism awareness and special needs resource fair in Central California," Wayne Picard, director of development and marketing for United Cerebral Palsy Central California, has said. "One of the main reasons it started was because so many families in the area have children and adults that fall under these special needs categories."

The fair lasted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 1.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you