United Cerebral Palsy Central California hosted an Autism Awareness Fair to kick off Autism Awareness Month in Hanford featuring informational booths, a food truck and live performances.
“It's the largest autism awareness and special needs resource fair in Central California," Wayne Picard, director of development and marketing for United Cerebral Palsy Central California, has said. "One of the main reasons it started was because so many families in the area have children and adults that fall under these special needs categories."
The fair lasted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 1.
The tents included the Hanford Police Department, the King's County Sheriff's Office, Teen Challenge Central Valley, Southern California Edison and Autism Learning Partners. Two Hanford Police trucks and a SWAT truck were parked inside the boundaries of Civic Park.
Autism Awareness Month was started in 1972 by the Autism Society originally called National Autistic Children's Week. It was subsequently renamed to Autism Awareness Month to encourage acceptance, according to National Today.
According to the organization's website, United Cerebral Palsy Central California is an affiliate of the United Central Palsy National organization and provides programs for over 1,000 children, adults and their families. The program includes helping individuals with disabilities including cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism, traumatic brain injuries and more.
The organization also hosted a Run Walk & Roll 5K earlier in the day at 9 a.m. All of the proceeds from the event went towards benefitting UCP Parent and Me Programs in Hanford, designed to benefit parents and teach parents how to support their child's developmental disability.
“The resource fair is aimed at providing information from all sorts of organizations whose only goal is to help people with disabilities of all kinds,” Picard said.